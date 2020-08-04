Ahmed Aden sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 15-year-old Somali outside KC mosque

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge Tuesday sentenced 40-year-old Ahmed Aden to 40 years in prison for killing a 15-year-old Somali boy outside a Kansas City mosque in December 2014.

In December 2019, Aden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors initially charged Aden with first-degree murder in the killing of Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein, a sophomore at Staley High School. The victim was struck as he stood outside a vehicle near the mosque at Admiral Boulevard and Lydia in Kansas City. The victim had just finished leading prayer and was about to leave with friends.

Prosecutors requested a life sentence (30 years) plus 15 years, and the judge on Tuesday sentenced Aden to 30 years on the second-degree murder conviction and 10 years more on the armed criminal action charge. He set the sentences to run consecutively.

Prosecutors argued that the crime was heinous and Aden was outwardly anti-Muslim.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sentencing hearing was held today in the Jackson County Courthouse with most observers participating virtually via WebEx.

