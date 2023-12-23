PHOENIX, Ariz. — ON, an AI chat platform, has partnered with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl featuring the Kansas Jayhawks and UNLV Rebels.

The AI powered chatbot will essentially be a virtual concierge for fans attending the game, helping to try and improve the gameday experience.

ON’s chat will provide fans with easy-to-access information such as directions to the game, ticketing queries, FAQs about the stadium or arrival and other relevant details to make their experience more enjoyable.

“ON’s integration with two of the most high-profile college bowl games will showcase how our platform enhances every aspect of the gameday experience,” Alex Beckman, CEO and co-founder of ON said. “We are excited for college sports fans to interact with our chat and have a seamless experience with tickets, travel, and logistics, so they can spend more time creating memorable moments with their friends, family and other fans.”

The ON platform will boost sales opportunities throughout the fan journey and help with customer inquiries that would otherwise need to be handled by gameday staff

ON also works with the New York Yankees, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Sky, and other sports teams across the NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and other leagues.

The AI platform is also partnering with the Fiesta Bowl.

Kansas will kickoff against UNLV on December 26 at 8 p.m.