Watch: Missouri State Highway Patrol releases video of police chase that hit nearly 100 mph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol flew in to help Northland police early Friday morning.

The patrol shared a video on Twitter of a high-speed chase involving troopers and a motorcycle. The video is from the patrol’s helicopter. It happened to be in the area and helped police track the speeding rider in the southbound lanes of I-29 near Northwest Waukomis Drive.

The Champ is here….You never know when we will be in the air supporting our Troopers on the road! Troopers working in Clay, Platte & Jackson counties got some assistance from 93MP during the night! 93MP is overhead….The Champ is here…. pic.twitter.com/B7scO5v5cN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 24, 2021

The patrol said the trooper tried to stop the motorcycle for speeding in a construction zone. The trooper eventually stopped the chase after it hit speeds near 100 mph.

That’s when the Highway Patrol said its helicopter took over the search. The pilots followed the suspect and watched him pull into a hotel parking lot.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man.

The highway patrol said the suspect was a felon and had a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies also found several grams of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and several fentanyl pills on him during the arrest.

