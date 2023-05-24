KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Airbnb is rolling out new set of rules that could block some guests from renting homes over the holiday weekend.

Wednesday Airbnb announced the return of its anti-party protocol for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. During the holiday weekends, the rental platform will have more restrictions in place to potentially block people wanting to book one or two night stays for an entire home.

Airbnb will use information from a guest’s account to determine if they are a higher risk for hosting an unauthorized party.

Airbnb will consider several factors including if the guest has a history of positive reviews, the distance to the listing and if the booking appears to be “last-minute”.

Guests wanting to rent a space locally must also acknowledge that they understand Airbnb bans parties, and violating that policy could result in suspension from the platform.

Airbnb first piloted its anti-party policies last year over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. The company says it saw a decrease in reports of unauthorized parties over both holidays and decided to make the change permanent.

The company is also encouraging neighbors who spot a party in progress at an Airbnb property to report it on the Neighborhood Support Line.