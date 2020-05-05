Airbnb working with Kansas City police to crack down on parties during social distancing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although May is usually a time for celebrations, Airbnb is warning residents against using their listings for parties while social distancing rules remain in effect.

Airbnb officials will be working with the Kansas City Police Department in any investigations “relating to parties and violations of public health mandates,” according to a statement from the company.

“Under typical circumstances, Airbnb empowers our hosts to set House Rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities. However, these are very differetn times, and public health must come first,” the statement says.

The company will not be allowing any type of party in Kansas City until further notice, according to the statement. It has disabled the feature on its app that allows people to search for “event-friendly” listings, and it will continue to crack down on unauthorized rental parties.

“As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community,” the statement says.

Even though Missouri lifted it’s stay-at-home order on May 4, social distancing restrictions remain in effect.

See the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan on the state’s website.