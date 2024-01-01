LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas on Saturday after losing both engines.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County EMS, and Lane County Fire were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. to an aircraft emergency near 96 Highway and Jagger Road, west of Dighton.

Upon arrival at the scene, the LCSO determined that a twin-engine Piper aircraft had lost both engines and was forced to land in a field.

The LCSO says the pilot and the two passengers were uninjured and that the plane did not have any significant damage.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.