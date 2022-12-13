KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers who are looking for a cheap getaway have a few options.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department found a handful of deals that can get you out of town for $150 … or much less, depending on where you plan to go.

Frontier

Bargain airline Frontier has the lowest available getaway from Kansas City.

For $19, plus taxes and fees, you can fly from Kansas City to Denver. The return trip may cost more, depending on when you decide to return home. Travel for this deal begins Jan. 24.

If you’re hoping to get away from Kansas City’s cold weather, Orlando may be more your speed. Roundtrip flights from Kansas City to Orlando start under $140. Travel begins on Dec. 22.

Keep in mind you may also pay extra for things like a carry-on bag, luggage, and seat selection when flying Frontier.

jetBlue

If an east coast adventure sounds like fun, head to Boston after the first of the year.

A roundtrip from Kansas City to Boston on jetBlue starts around $50 one way. Travel begins Jan. 4.

Flights to other cities are also on sale from $49 each way for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 10 and Feb. 15. The sale ends Dec. 15.

Spirit

Try some west coast dreaming by checking out the fun factor Los Angeles has to offer.

Sprit has a round trip from Kansas City to Los Angeles for $130. Travel begins New Year’s Eve. Keep in mind you may also pay extra for things like a carry-on bag, luggage, and seat selection when flying Spirit.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.