WICHITA, Kan. — An airman at McConnell Air Force Base was hospitalized on Wednesday after lightning struck near them on the flight line.

According to a news release, the airman’s co-workers immediately alerted McConnell’s Emergency Responders following the lightning strike.

The airman was conscious when responders completed an initial assessment and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, there have been three reports of people being struck by lightning as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One person is in serious condition, one with minor injuries, and another whose condition is unknown.