Airplane passenger accused of sexually assaulting seatmate: ‘The victim appeared paralyzed,’ complaint says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man from California has been accused of sexually assaulting another passenger on a flight from Sacramento to Denver, according to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

Oakland resident Robert Earl Glasper III was arrested after law enforcement said he repeatedly touched his seatmate before exposing himself and masturbating on the Monday flight.

The criminal complaint alleges the victim and a witness noticed Glasper, 26, acting “anxious, distraught, and fidgety” when he got on the plane bound for Denver International Airport. The victim later told law enforcement he thought Glasper was intoxicated.

Before the plane took off, the victim said he noticed Glasper was sitting on his seatbelt, according to the complaint. The victim stood up and Glasper allegedly grabbed his buttocks.

As the flight continued, the complaint alleges Glasper kept putting his hand on the victim’s leg and hands. At one point, Glasper allegedly asked his seatmate to touch his genitals.

A witness and the female passenger sitting on the other side of the victim eventually flagged down a flight attendant when Glasper exposed himself to his seatmate and began masturbating, telling the victim, “Look at this,” the complaint says.

At the time, the witness said “the victim appeared paralyzed and deeply uncomfortable.”

If convicted, Glasper could face over two years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.