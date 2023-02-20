KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re just eight days away from the opening of the new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. While excitement builds, so too does the pressure to staff up added concessions.

When it comes to where travelers can get a bite to eat and drink, airport vendors said they’re still looking to hire more people.

“We’re excited about the wonderful people we’re hiring, but we’re still looking for great people,” General Manager of Vantage Airport Group Lovell Holloway said.

Once people check their gate at the airport, it’s usually off to grab bite to eat, drink or get a coffee.

In order to do that, the new terminal at KCI will need staff.

They’re not releasing an exact number, but Lovell said they still have positions to fill.

“We have quite a few positions open from a title standpoint. We’re looking for bartenders, we’re looking for servers, cooks, servers, warehouse people,” Lovell said.

Lovell said third-party companies do the hiring. They’ve held hiring fairs and are still searching for part-time and full-time employees.

He said about 170 employees from the old terminal will transfer over to work in the new terminal. Then, 800 new employees will be part of the concessions program.

All employees must pass a TSA background check. He’s confident in the team they’re putting together.

“Small businesses have an exciting opportunity,” Lovell said. “We’re happy to partner with them and support them.”

Martin City Brewing Company is happy to have a spot in the new terminal. The brand is taking off.

“It’s a dream come true,” Martin City Brewing Company CEO and cofounder Matt Moore said.

Moore said they’ve sent a training crew to teach OHM Concessions Group Martin City’s playbook on food, beer and customer service. He said they’re still looking for staff.

When people come through their location at the airport, he said it will be a scaled down menu, but will, of course, include that taste of Martin City Brewing Company.

“We’ll have burgers and fries, as well as our pizzas, pretzels, salads and everything that people have come to love about tap room locations,” Moore said.

Some positions, like a cook and cashier, have the perk of a $500 hiring bonus. Find more details on applying below: