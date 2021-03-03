Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet announces they will not reopen doors due to pandemic impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet will not be reopening its doors after temporarily closing a year ago due to the pandemic.

The Drafthouse posted on their website that because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they would be vacating the historic Maintsreet theater.

Last March, we temporarily closed Mainstreet along with every other Alamo Drafthouse location. Nearly a year later, we’re incredibly sad to tell you that because of the ongoing impact of COVID, we will not be reopening Mainstreet. Opened a century ago this October, the theater has so much history in its walls, having hosted the likes of Cab Calloway, Charlie Chaplin, and the Marx Brothers. We’re honored to have been its custodian for the past nine years. To our team members past and present, our endless thanks and gratitude. It’s been your passion, hard work, and dedication that made Mainstreet a unique and wonderful home for film lovers in Kansas City. To our guests in the Kansas City area – thank you so much for your support over the years. Alamo Drafthouse

The Mainstreet 6 theater was built in 1921 and was previously occupied by AMC before Alamo Drafthouse took over in 2012.