Aldon Smith, NFL DE and former Mizzou standout, surrenders to police

File-This Dec. 13, 2020, file photo shows Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) returning a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. A sheriff’s office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for the new Seattle Seahawk, Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux, La., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Aldon Smith, DE for the Seahawks, surrendered to police in Louisiana.

He was booked Tuesday evening on second degree battery and released about two hours later. While in police custody, officers took a mug shot, which TMZ shared.

Aldon Smith’s mugshot/Courtesy: TMZ

An arrest warrant was issued for the former Missouri Tiger and Raytown, Missouri, native after deputies responded to a call for help at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area on Saturday. They found a man who said he’s been assaulted by Smith.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The 31-year-old has been arrested multiple times, including once in June of 2019 for DUI in Mission, Kansas. Officers stopped him after he was speeding and illegally changing lanes. He also checked himself into rehab in 2018.

Smith was a 1st-round pick but didn’t play between 2015 and 2019 for various reasons. He applied for reinstatement and signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

He signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on April 15, 2021.

The Seahawks say they are aware of the current situation and are gathering more information. The team had no further comment.