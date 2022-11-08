KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two incumbents and one political newcomer breezed to victories on Tuesday night in Missouri’s 4th, 5th, and 6th congressional districts.

U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-5) and Sam Graves (R-6) held onto their seats and will continue representing their districts in the 118th Congress. Mark Alford (R-4) won his first term on Tuesday.

Missouri 4th

Alford defeated Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr to win a seat Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R) is vacating. She has been representing the 4th Congressional District since 2011 but lost the Republican primary for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The Associated Press called Alford’s race as he had 73% of the vote.

Alford won a crowded primary in August by capturing 37% of the vote against seven candidates. His closest competitor was Missouri State Sen. Rick Brattin, who got 21% of the primary vote.

Before entering the political arena, Alford was a TV news anchor at FOX4 and previously worked as an anchor and reporter at stations in Dallas, Houston, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Missouri 5th

Rep. Cleaver II will serve his 10th term in Missouri’s 5th District after defeating Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick. The Associated Press called his race as he had 61% of the vote.

Cleaver is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, chairing a subcommittee for housing, community development and insurance. He’s also a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Prior to serving in Congress, Cleaver II served 12 years on the Kansas City Council between 1979 and 1991 before he was elected as the city’s first African American mayor, holding that office between 1991-1999.

Missouri 6th

Rep. Sam Graves won his 12th term representing Missourians in the 6th Congressional District, besting Democrat Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward Maidment. The Associated Press called his race as Graves has 70% of the vote.

Graves is the Ranking Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and also serves on the House Committee on Armed Services.

Prior to serving in Congress, he was elected to both the Missouri state House and Senate in the 1990’s.

