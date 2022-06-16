TOPEKA, Kan. — A popular Kansas lake is no longer on the state’s list of dangerous lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Department of Wildlife said Clinton Lake no longer has dangerous levels of blue-green algae.

That means it’s safe enough for people and animals to swim, where it’s allowed.

The state said Big Eleven Lake in Wyandotte County and Lake Shawnee in Shawnee County still have the dangerous algae in the water.

The state said the harmful algae may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water. It is normally blue, green, brown or red in color.

Experts warn the algae can develop quickly.

They said the algae can be toxic and people and dogs should stay away from the blooms. Symptoms of exposure include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you or your dog comes in contact with the algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

Anyone in the state of Kansas who sees a harmful algal bloom can report it online to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

