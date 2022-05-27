KANSAS CITY, Kan. A blue-green Algae warning has been lifted for one Kansas City are lake while another has been added.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lifted the warning status for Wyandotte County Lake on Thursday, May 26 but issued one for Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

KDHE said a harmful algal bloom may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away.

A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the lake should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.