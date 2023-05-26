KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at a North Kansas City High School received the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning.

Alicia Keys shocked students at Staley High School with free tickets to her concert in St. Louis. She’s also covering the cost of transportation to the July 21 show.

Students learned about the concert during a last day of school assembly when school leaders played a recorded message from Keys.

Keys said she was inspired by the Unity Walk students held for classmate Ralph Yarl last month. More than 1,200 students and staff took part in the walk holding signs of support and chanting “We love you Ralph.”

The 16-year-old was shot and injured by an 84-year-old man after Yarl went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings in a Northland neighborhood on April 13.

“I’ve been so moved by the demonstration of love, unity, support for our brother Ralph Yarl,” Keys said. “I would like to invite the entire school to my Keys for the Summer Tour July 21st, I can’t wait to see you!”

Keys ended the video with “Let’s do this!” and blew a kiss.

.@aliciakeys surprises Staley High School students and staff with free tickets and a trip to her concert in St. Louis. Keys said she was inspired by the school’s “Unity Walk” for classmate Ralph Yarl. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/5Z67KQoz9K — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) May 26, 2023

Keys also personally invited Yarl to a concert earlier this month, according to TMZ.

All students and staff who attended Staley HS during the 2022-2023 are eligible for a ticket and transportation, according to the North Kansas City School District. Students 18 and older will receive one ticket while those under 18 will receive two tickets, one for the student and one for a guardian.