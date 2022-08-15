KANSAS CITY, Mo.— 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will be performing at Starlight Theatre as part of her tour called Alicia the World Tour on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 p.m. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals who purchased tickets in 2020 or 2021 can contact the box office at help@kcstarlight.com or 816-363-7827 to receive their updated tickets.

This is Keys first world tour in seven years and her first time performing in Kansas City since May 1, 2008 in her As I am Tour.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” artist has sold over 90 million records worldwide, including three number one hits.

The tour ends on September 24.