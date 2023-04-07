KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A third Kansas City, Kansas, police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week remains hospitalized Friday.

The two other police officers injured were released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

A KCKPD spokesperson previously said the third officer had been released Friday but later clarified that due to additional testing, he will remain in the hospital at this time.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a convenience store near North 18th Street and Wood Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman said a narcotics and tactical unit was following up on an investigation into a fentanyl deal at the time. They were in an undercover operation to buy more fentanyl when the deal didn’t go through.

Oakman said two other officers were injured by shrapnel during the shooting and received treatment Thursday morning.

The three adult suspects — ages 18, 19, and 21 — accused of shooting the officers are all in custody and face multiple charges.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the shooting.

“Once again, the KCKPD would like to thank everyone in the metro, and beyond, for their prayers and many messages of support and encouragement, said KCKPD Media Relations Specialist Nancy Chartrand.

To show support for KCKPD and its officers, people are encouraged to to attend a community open house, which will be held April 12 from 4-7 p.m. at East Patrol, located at 849. N. 47th Street.