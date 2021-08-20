All 5th-graders at Florida school going virtual over numerous COVID cases, quarantines

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — An elementary school in Glades County is shifting all of its fifth-grade classes to virtual learning due to what the district calls a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

Glades County Schools announced the move to virtual learning on Facebook on Thursday evening. According to the announcement, virtual learning will start Monday for fifth-grade students at West Glades Elementary School. They are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7, WFLA reports.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this might create for your families,” the district said. “It is very important for us to keep students as safe as possible.”

The post from the district did not say exactly how many students have tested positive for COVID nor how many are quarantined.

