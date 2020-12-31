All big New Year’s Eve parties in KC canceled except one for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you love to dress up and party with friends on New Year’s Eve, this is not your year. All parties in KC have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Venues like Union Station typically charge $100 or more to buy a ticket to their New Year’s Eve party. It’s a great source of revenue. But the halls here and everywhere will stay dark tonight as lawmakers encourage you to stay home.

The pandemic caused all the traditional New Year’s Eve venues to cancel their parties. That means no Fantasy Masquerade at the Riot Room; no Black Party at Studio Dan Meiners; no New Year’ Eve at the Scottish Rites Temple; and no party at Power & Light.

There was some confusion as to whether Power & Light planned a party for tonight, but in a statement, they said, quote, “The Power & Light District is not hosting a New Year’s Eve event in any capacity or like we have done in the past.”

Bars and restaurants there will be open but need to cease orders by ten o’clock and vacate in a reasonable amount of time, per Kansas City rules. The service curfew instituted by Mayor Quinton Lucas last month remains in effect.

In Johnson County and Independence, the curfew is two hours later at midnight. Bars and restaurants there, though, plan to countdown the New Year at eleven o’clock in line with the New York countdown so they can empty out their place by midnight.

At Union Station, they are having a New Year’s Eve party for the kids at noon. It’s called Noon Year’s Eve. It’s at Science City, and only 500 kids max will be allowed in either of the sessions. Go to Union Station’s website to nab some tickets.