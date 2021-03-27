All east bound lanes on US Highway 50 at MO 150 closed following single vehicle fatal crash

LONE JACK, Mo. — All east bound lanes of US Highway 50 at MO 150 Highway are closed following a single vehicle fatal crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lone Jack police called the highway patrol to investigate after they were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash at about 4:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a single occupant dead on the scene.

Medical examiners are working the scene and hope to have the lanes open soon.

Identity of the occupant will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android