All hands on deck as COVID-19 cases spike at Atchison nursing home

ATCHISON, Kan. — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 tightens its grip, cases at nursing homes begin to spike again.

More than half of the residents at Atchison Senior Village in Atchison have tested positive with COVID-19.

Twenty residents are positive, and six employees are, too.

“We’re a year and a half into COVID. How is this where over half of the residents are now infected?” Eric Thompson, whose mom lives at the facility, said. “It boggles my mind to what’s going on.”

Thompson said he’s worried about his 80-year-old mom who’s been living at the facility for three years.

He said he got a call on Friday from the nursing home saying seven residents were positive, then got a call Monday evening saying more residents contracted the virus.

Thompson’s mom tested negative.

On July 21, the nursing home posted on Facebook saying a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The facility is operated by Atchison County. Commissioner Casey Quinn said the nursing facility has all hands on deck and is following local, state and federal guidelines.

Quinn also said people with the virus were taken to a separate part of the building.

“All of those residents are locked in their rooms, under quarantine with the door shut and many of them just don’t understand what is going on to be locked up like that,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he’s not pointing fingers at anyone, but he wants to make sure everyone inside is OK and receiving the help they need to beat the virus.

The county said this is the first outbreak it’s had at the facility since the start of pandemic, and it will keep FOX4 in the loop as this all develops.

Residents are being tested for the virus every day.