All heart: Artists announced to design Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is getting ready to show its heart, with the help of more than 100 area artists.

The Parade of Hearts Committee announced the artists it selected to design 154 hearts. Artists will receive a $2,000 dollar stipend for their work. They have until March 2022 to complete the project.

Once the hearts are complete, they will be distributed across the region.

The Parade of Hearts said it received more than 700 entries. In the end, a committee selected 123 artists to create their designs. The actual designs and the locations of where each will be placed will be released at a future time.

Organizers hope the Parade of Hearts will unite the Kansas City region through a public art experience. They say the goal is to set a national example of unification while showcasing the Kansas City area as the heartland with a common purpose of strengthening communities.