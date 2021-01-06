All Jackson County residents asked to fill out vaccine survey to decide order

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The county health department is asking all residents to fill out a survey to help them determine who will get the vaccine and when.

The Jackson County Health Department is filling vaccination appointments through a survey tool, which helps officials decide who is most at risk. The tool has already helped completely fill up the slots this week as vaccination clinics began, according to a statement from the county.

The survey will ask for contact information, occupation, and pre-existing medical conditions. Responses will be checked against the state rollout plan. Jackson county officials will contact those who participate when it is their time to get inoculated.

“This is one way that we can get information out to individuals as quickly as possible,” Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer said. “We know people are looking for information, and we want to provide access to it whenever it becomes available.”

Missouri is in Phase 1A of its state rollout plan as of Jan. 6. That means that vaccine administrators are prioritizing patient-facing health care workers and those who live and work in long term care facilities.

MORE VACCINES

The Jackson County Health Department reported receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer’s shot, which was second to Moderna’s in federal approval, will be used for the first time in the county today, Jan. 6.

The new vaccines will allow the county to speed up vaccinations. Appointments are filling up quickly already, the county said. Time slots will be first-come, first-served when they open up to the public.

“I encourage everyone in Jackson County to fill out the health department survey and reserve your spot to get vaccinated,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said.