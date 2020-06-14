Alligator dies after being caught in trap near Kansas creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. — An alligator that was recently spotted near a Kansas creek has died after being caught in trap.

The 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan earlier this month. The pet store, Manhattan Reptile World, said the alligator drowned after getting caught in the trap that was set out for the animal.

The second alligator that was taken from the pet store has yet to be found. Authorities have said they don’t know whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 is also on the loose.

The alligator that died was trapped in the area of Wildcat Creek in Manhattan.

Manhattan, with a population of more than 53,000 people, is home to Kansas State University.