‘Already sold out for the year,’ trucking industry hit by shortage of semis for sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The shortages keep coming. From workers to food items and now semi-trucks. It’s only Jan. 4, but sales representatives at the Wichita Kenworth dealership say they are already sold out of new semi-trucks until next year.

“When we’re allocated the trucks, we have to call our customers and say they wanted 10, we have to tell them, ‘Sorry, we want to get you trucks, but we can only get you five this year,” explained Gary Wenke, the new truck sales representative for WKI Kenworth.

While new semi-truck sales are nearly impossible to find, these truck shortages have dramatically risen the price of used trucks for sale.

“It is hard to find good quality used trucks,” added Austin Bristol, the Used Truck Sales Coordinator for WKI Kenworth. “Anything we do find, we are bringing it into our shops, doing the DOT inspection, making sure they’re truly road-ready before they leave.”

Matthew Knudson and his brother are looking for a semi for their family farm.

“We’re looking to upgrade to a different truck to haul grain with from the farm to the elevator or from the field to the elevator. A truck you could probably buy for $40,000 a year ago, you’re probably going to pay $60,000 for it now,” Knudson said.

The problems are even extended to finding financing for truck sales.

“These finance companies are looking at financing a truck that has 700,000 miles on it, and they’re looking at the numbers like how do we make this work?” said Todd Sipe, a sales consultant at Truck Center Companies. “But, you’ve got to keep freight moving, you’ve got to keep food in the grocery stores, and they’ve got to make it happen.”