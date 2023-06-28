KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small businesses in the Kansas City metro are going to have a chance to get a different kind of loan soon that most lending institutions won’t offer.

AltCap is rolling out its Revenue-Based Financing product as part of its larger goal to, “bring capital to communities and entrepreneurs that fall out of the financial mainstream,” said AltCap CEO Ruben Alonso.

The revenue-based model is possible because of a $5 million investment from the Kauffman Foundation. Alonso says about $2 million of that money has already been loaned out over five companies, including The Laya Center in the Crossroads.

The businesses have five years to pay the loans back. Monthly payments are a percentage of the business’ revenue, preventing them from having a payment due on the loan that they don’t have the money to cover.

“We used a lot of our own money, a lot of bootstrapping, a lot of savings from our own pocket,” said The Laya Center Founder LaToyia Mays.

That was just to get her health and wellness business off the ground a few years ago. Since then, she’s moved the business to the Crossroads but needs more equipment to scale up and offer more services. One big investment was a cryotherapy chamber to help treat a long list of ailments.

“The point though was that we wanted to get that particular machine because it’s natural, it doesn’t use gas,” Mays said.

But that also makes the chamber more expensive and otherwise might have been harder to afford.

By getting a Revenue-Based Financing loan from AltCap, The Laya Center is better able to grow while worrying less about paying off the loan.

“It gives [businesses] that flexibly that if they are not doing as well as they thought they would do in the first couple years, that financially really synchronizes with their cash flow,” Alonso said.

In this case, it also helps a black-owned business grow in a health and wellness space that, Mays points out, doesn’t have a lot of voices of color.

“Our clients are coming in and seeing people that they can relate to,” Mays said. “Having conversations and even those conversations that you have just by looking by one another when you’re from the same upbringing are very important.”