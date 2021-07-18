Altercation outside Serenity Funeral Home ends with one in the hospital with gunshot wounds

One man wounded after altercation at funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after s verbal argument turned physical outside the Serenity Funeral Home early Sunday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., several people were attending a funeral when family members became involved in a verbal altercation, which then turned physical. Several parties fired shots at each other in the large crowd in the parking lot.

The victim arrived to an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information at this time. FOX4 will continue to update as information becomes available.