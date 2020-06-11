Although convenient, third-party delivery squeezes local restaurants

In this photograph taken on February 6, 2019, Indian delivery man Shivam Kumar working with the Zomato food delivery app checks orders on his phone in New Delhi. – A surge in the popularity of food-ordering apps like Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato provides a welcome source of income for many as India’s unemployment rate sits reportedly at a staggering 45-year high. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) / To go with ‘INDIA-ECONOMY-FOOD-TECHNOLOGY,FOCUS’ by Vishal MANVE (Photo credit should read CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With government orders shuttering dine-in operations for restaurants, customers have turned toward food delivery services, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

For a number of restaurants, third-party delivery services morphed from a small percentage of revenue to their primary income. However, there’s a catch.

Some consumers started using third-party delivery services for the first time during the pandemic, he said. Even before the pandemic, the demand for third-party delivery was expected to skyrocket from a projected $70 billion industry in 2022 to $250 billion by 2025, said Cary Taylor, a former restaurant owner who’s now director of restaurant services at Kansas City-based boutique commercial real estate agency Crossroads Retail Group.

Third-party delivery providers previously lured restaurants by touting that they could help restaurants bolster incremental revenue, Todd Johns, co-owner of Plowboys Barbeque, said.

As incremental revenue, the fees ranging from 10% to 30% still made business sense. Johns welcomed the 10% to 12% boost in sales and knew he wouldn’t get those orders otherwise.

But now it’s tough — especially when coupling the growth in delivery orders with the rising cost of meat, Johns said. For him, his sales will continue to suffer if people stick to those services.

In an industry that already operates in slim margins without a pandemic, restaurant owners say this could spell disaster for them, and ultimately the deliver services themselves, in the long term.