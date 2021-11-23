Alvin Brooks to be honored with Center on Rockhurst University Campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local leader and community activist will be honored for his work and dedication to social justice and civil rights.

Rockhurst University announced it is establishing the Alvin Brooks Center for Faith-Justice. The center will be located on the university’s campus and house a chapel, mission and ministry programs, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Work is underway to raise funds to design and build the center. The University did not say when they expect to break ground on the project.