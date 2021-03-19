Alvin Sykes, Kansas City civil rights leader, dies at age 64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alvin Sykes spent his life fighting for civil rights and investigating the murders of African Americans killed during Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.
He died Friday morning following complications from a spinal injury he suffered two years ago.
Sykes never graduated high school. Instead he told people he transferred from public school to the public library. It was there where he studied civil rights issues and law.
Decades later he convinced the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case of Emmett Till. Till was a 14 year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. He was accused of offending a white woman and killed. The woman later recanted.
Sykes didn’t stop with getting the case reopened. He then worked until Congress passed the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Act. Sponsored by then-Rep. John Lewis, the act provides money and federal support for investigations into unsolved murders.
Sykes also did a lot work here in Kansas City to get justice for metro families and equal representation. Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that the city will miss him and his leadership.
In 2009, C-SPAN came to Kansas City to record a series of videos about Sykes life.
Sykes was 64 years old.