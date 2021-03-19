Alvin Sykes, Kansas City civil rights leader, dies at age 64

Alvin Sykes holds a t-shirt from his Emmett Till Justice Campaign while in his office in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, July 7, 2009. Sykes is the driving force behind an effort to bring civil rights-era offenders to justice. He sells the shirts to raise money for his work. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alvin Sykes spent his life fighting for civil rights and investigating the murders of African Americans killed during Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

He died Friday morning following complications from a spinal injury he suffered two years ago.

To media calling: Yes, I can confirm that #AlvinSykes, civil right legend and seeker of justice, died this morning at 9 a.m. The cause was complications from a spinal injury he suffered two years ago. Sykes was 64. #PursuitofTruth #EmmettTill #CivilRights pic.twitter.com/cQcp04T3bv — mary sanchez (@msanchezcolumn) March 19, 2021

Sykes never graduated high school. Instead he told people he transferred from public school to the public library. It was there where he studied civil rights issues and law.

Decades later he convinced the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case of Emmett Till. Till was a 14 year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. He was accused of offending a white woman and killed. The woman later recanted.

Sykes didn’t stop with getting the case reopened. He then worked until Congress passed the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Act. Sponsored by then-Rep. John Lewis, the act provides money and federal support for investigations into unsolved murders.

It is with deep sadness we announce that Alvin Sykes has passed away. Amongst many other accolades, he helped create the Emmett Till Justice Campaign. He was a friend and inspiration to many. He is pictured below on the far left with Rev. Parker and Jerry Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/AYBwRmc9Ds — Emmett Till Interpretive Center (@EmmeTillcenter) March 19, 2021

Sykes also did a lot work here in Kansas City to get justice for metro families and equal representation. Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that the city will miss him and his leadership.

In 2009, C-SPAN came to Kansas City to record a series of videos about Sykes life.

Sykes was 64 years old.