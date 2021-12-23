‘Always by my side’: Days before holiday, father of 8 killed in Northland homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide in the Northland on Tuesday took the life of a father of eight, just days away from the Christmas holiday.

Roman Yslas had just finished his Christmas shopping for all of them, now his eight kids and two grandchildren will open presents from their dad for the last time.

“It’s empty, and it’s dark and there’s no warm, happy spirit of Christmas in our home right now. It’s gone,” his Fiancé Chell Campbell said.

Campbell, facing her new reality, one she never imagined she would see so soon. Life without her fiance’.

“Anytime I needed him, he was right there. He was always by my side, no matter if he was physically there, or just there in spirit. Now I have to always have him in spirit,” she said.

A bond, with his people, that they say was unshakable, now they will try to remember him for who he was.

“He was a family man. He was 100% all about his kids. And me and his friends and his family. That was him. He was always caring for someone,” Campbell said.

Willing to do whatever it took for the ones he loved the most.

“Adeline, one of his daughters, didn’t have a shirt, a Royals shirt so he put one of his on her,” she said. “He would come home and pick up where I couldn’t, and just go, and he would be up until two or three in the morning and then get up at five in the morning and start all over again,” Campbell said.

The 46-year-old was killed following a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Barrewoods Apartments after taking his dog out. The circumstances behind the killing are still unclear and the case remains under investigation.

Campbell has a message for whoever is responsible.

“Turn yourself in. Just turn yourself in. We didn’t ask for this. We didn’t want this. We want our life back. I want my husband,” she said.

In the end for Campbell, it’s her kids at the top of her mind knowing they’ll be without their dad.

“No one will ever be able to fill that void for them. They will never be able to get over this loss,” she said.

Anyone who has any information on the killing is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Yslas was the sole provider for his family. If you would like to help them out, click here.