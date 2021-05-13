Amazon Air touches down at KCI, daily cargo flights to continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time, Amazon Air has landed a cargo aircraft at Kansas City International Airport.

Amazon Air will use 34,000 square feet of KCI as the newest gateway for onsite package sorting bound for final destinations.

The site will be manage by PrimeFlight Cargo and bring about 50 jobs to the area.

“Growing the network of sites where Amazon Air flies is essential to supporting fast, free shipping for our customers,” Chris Preston, Director, Amazon Gateway Operations, said. “Today, with Kansas City International Airport as part of our Amazon Air network, we are closer to our customers and can support fast shipping for the items they rely on. We are proud of the investments Amazon has made in the Kansas City region and look forward to continued growth.”

Amazon Air allows Amazon to deliver products to customers as quick as possible.

“The addition of Amazon Air at the airport strengthens KCI’s impact as a regional economic engine” Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein said. “We are grateful to the Amazon team’s commitment to Kansas City and look forward to a strong partnership.”

Service from the Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida will continue daily.

