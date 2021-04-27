Amazon in-garage grocery delivery has arrived in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon Prime members in the Kansas City area may be eligible for Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery.

Originally launched in November, the in-garage delivery option will allow customers to receive their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Markey groceries safe from weather, damage and theft.

The service will be available in Raymore, Overland Park, Riverside, Bonner Springs and Edgerton.

Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery comes at no extra cost for Prime members, but a myQ smart garage door opener is required for secure delivery.

Delivery drivers receive a one-time access code to your garage and can be monitored with home surveillance systems.

Drivers receiver background checks and go through multi-step authentication to confirm their identity before delivery. They are instructed to not go more than 5 feet into a garage.

