Its latest foray into home entertainment, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is also the first Amazon-branded 4K TV. It has a similar mission to many of the company’s electronics: It’s simple to set up and delivers good performance at a low price. Though it launched late last year, Amazon hasn’t been overly promoting it until now, putting it on sale for only $299.

Sold by Amazon

Why now’s a good time to buy a 4K TV

Spring is a great time to look for deals on TVs as the newest high-end releases for the calendar year are out, pushing down prices on year-old, midrange and entry-level models. More importantly, though, is the fact that the NCAA tournament, also known as March Madness, begins on March 13th and runs through April 4th.

The best way to take in March Madness is with a bright, 4K TV that provides consistent colors and strong contrast so that you can clearly see and enjoy the action. You’ll need your home TV ready for game time without breaking the bank, making the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series an excellent, low-cost, quality option.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series pros

Easy to use: Like many of Amazon’s products, the Omni Series TV has convenience in mind in its design. There’s no complicated setup process or confusing settings to wade through.

Like many of Amazon’s products, the Omni Series TV has convenience in mind in its design. There’s no complicated setup process or confusing settings to wade through. Highly affordable: On sale for $300, there aren’t many others that can compete in terms of sheer value.

Sold by Amazon

A range of sizes: While the 43-inch version doesn’t cost much, larger models like the 55-inch version are also among the cheapest offerings in their size class.

While the 43-inch version doesn’t cost much, larger models like the 55-inch version are also among the cheapest offerings in their size class. Versatile display quality: The vertical alignment panel in the Omni Series is fantastic for sports while also great for TV shows and even a budget-friendly home theater.

The vertical alignment panel in the Omni Series is fantastic for sports while also great for TV shows and even a budget-friendly home theater. Nice-to-have features: Some aspects of the Fire TV are subtle but still meaningful, like a low input latency for video games, convenient hands-free Alexa control and motion interpolation that’s especially great for watching sports.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series cons

Limited picture adjustments: Unfortunately, it doesn’t allow for custom calibration, so the color accuracy won’t be 100% exact.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t allow for custom calibration, so the color accuracy won’t be 100% exact. Viewing angles aren’t the best: While its VA panel allows for high contrast and good black levels, it starts to wash out when viewed from an angle.

Other budget 4K TVs to consider

TCL S435

It’s the official entry-level lineup from TCL and remains one of the best deals for 4K TVs. Aside from the low cost, it’s also known for its highly user-friendly operating system.

Sold by Amazon

Vizio V505-J9

The Vizio brings high-end features like Dolby Vision and auto-low latency game mode to the picture. Nonetheless, it’s less expensive than much of the competition.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense A6G

This one’s another to use an IPS panel with wide viewing angles that’s ideal for watching the game with a large group.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia Class F20 HDTV

If you want a crisp, clean image but don’t have a ton of space and want to save money, consider this 32-inch 1080p model.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.