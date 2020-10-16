Amazon opening 2 facilities in Kansas, promising 1,000+ new jobs

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Amazon has announced two new fulfillment centers scheduled to launch in Kansas in 2021, which the company stated would add more than 1,000 jobs to the state.

The facilities are set to open in Kansas City, Kansas and Park City, just north of Wichita.

Workers will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs, according to the statement. They will get “industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits.” Pay starts at $15 per hour.

Each of the facilities is more than 1 million square feet.

Amazon has made KCK a prime destination for its operations. The Seattle-based company opened a smaller fulfillment center in the city in 2018.

“We are excited that Amazon is continuing their investment in our community with a second facility in Kansas City, Kansas, further highlighting the benefits our central Midwest location offers for logistics and access to a quality workforce,” KCK Mayor David Alvey said in the statement.

The company will also open a new delivery station in Wichita, set to launch later this year.

