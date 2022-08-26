LIBERTY, Mo. — The 11th Amazon facility in the Kansas City metro has opened its doors in Liberty.

The 500,000-square-foot facility in the Liberty Commerce Center will be a Midwestern hub to help route packages throughout the country.

“Our facility will continue Amazon’s mission to be the most customer-centric company, and we have career openings available with an amazing team and aim to create more great jobs as we grow,” site leader Mikenna McEntee said. “Additionally, we look forward to deepening our relationship with the city of Liberty and the surrounding communities we serve.”

The site opened with 200 employees and is expected to hold more than 750.

To celebrate the opening of the sortation center, Amazon delivered over 15,000 school supply items to 13 schools in the Liberty School District.

