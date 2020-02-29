Amazon taking action after face masks listed for hundreds of dollars online

As fears of the novel coronavirus increase worldwide, Amazon is taking action by pulling down listings for face masks that are selling for unnecessarily high prices.

A recent listing showed one brand of face masks selling for $34.99 per set of masks. However, the shipping cost, which is set in much smaller print, was marked at $369.98.

A spokesperson for Amazon told FOX4 that listings like these are likely people trying to capitalize on people’s fear surrounding the outbreak. He said people should be extra careful during this time to double check prices.

Here is a brief statement from the company:

There is no place for price gouging on Amazon. We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to artificially raise prices on basic need products during a global health crisis and, in line with our long-standing policy, have recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers. We continue to actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policies. Patrick Graham | Corporate Communications

Amazon stated that it has a global team, which monitors prices and makes sure sellers are following the company’s Marketplace Fair Pricing Policy.

According to the company, accounts that violate the policy could face punishments including suspending or removing selling privileges.