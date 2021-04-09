Amazon to open delivery center in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Amazon is planning to open a delivery center in Blue Springs.

According to city officials, Amazon is planning to open the delivery center at the former Haldex facility located at 2400 NE Coronado Drive.

The facility is approximately 70,000 square-feet and is currently being remodeled for Amazon. The remodeled building will include a 30,000 square-foot overhead canopy for loading and an additional 357 parking spaces.

“We are thrilled to announce that Amazon is coming to Blue Springs,” said Mayor Carson Ross. “This facility will not only bring jobs to Blue Springs but it also fills a vacant industrial building in our community. We are proud to see companies like Amazon investing in our community and creating more opportunities for our residents.”

The new Amazon delivery center is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

It’s unclear how many jobs will be created by the move, but the company plans to begin hiring two months before the facility opens.