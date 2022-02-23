LIBERTY, Mo. — Amazon and Walgreens facilities will be setting up shop in the Liberty Commerce Center, the city said.

According to Liberty city councilman Jeff Watt, Amazon will operate out of two buildings at the new commerce center located south of South Liberty Parkway and east of Withers Road.

The Walgreens facility will be a fulfillment center for prescription refills, one of six such facilities in the nation, Watt said.

The city said, an estimate 3,000 jobs will be brought to the seven-building, 3.6 million square-foot campus.

Jobs currently posted on Amazon’s website for the Liberty facility have start dates in April of 2022.

The $400 million investment will be developed by NorthPoint.