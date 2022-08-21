KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the two girls taken from a homicide scene Sunday afternoon have been found and are safe.

Police also located the car, but say Jordan Owsley is not in custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening.

Investigators said 27-year-old Jordan Maurice Owsley took his two daughters, 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley and 7-year-old Marlaya Owsley, from a homicide scene.

Police responded to the homicide near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not been released. Kansas City police said they want to give the victim’s family time to notify loved ones.

Owsley is described as 5’5″, and weighs 140 pounds.

Investigators believe he has a firearm with him.

Investigators said Owsley is believed to be driving a white Kia Optima with tinted windows.

The car has Missouri license plates VF2E2B. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car was driving westbound on East 89th Street as Owsley left the crime scene.

Call 9-1-1 if you see Owsley or the car.

