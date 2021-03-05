Amber Alert issued after mother and 2 children found killed in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A mother and her two children were found shot and killed at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 in St. Louis County.

The woman was 34-years-old and the two children were 13 and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amber alert was then issued for a one-year-old girl, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley. However, she has been found safe and appears to be uninjured. The child has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of abducting the child. This appears to be a parental abduction.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol states that McCulley may be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri plate ID ZC6T3V. He was last seen this morning at around 2:30 a.m.

Please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)529-8210 if you have any information about McCulley’s location or this incident. Or, you can remain anonymous and potentially get an award by contacting the St. Louis CrimeStoppers at 1(866)-371-TIPS(8477).