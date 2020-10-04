AMBER Alert issued after teen is abducted at gunpoint from Raytown Quiktrip

Update:
Raytown Police tell FOX4 the teenager has returned home and is safe. Detectives are investigating the incident. But the Amber alert is canceled.
*******************************************************************************************
RAYTOWN, Mo. –The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert after they say a 16-year-old is abducted at gunpoint by 3 men at the Quiktrip in Raytown on Highway 350.
MSHP says victim, Xaivon Mckinzey, was abducted in a gray Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback.
They were last seen traveling East.
This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide updates as they become available.