AMBER Alert issued after teen is abducted at gunpoint from Raytown Quiktrip

Update:

Raytown Police tell FOX4 the teenager has returned home and is safe. Detectives are investigating the incident. But the Amber alert is canceled.

RAYTOWN, Mo. –The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert after they say a 16-year-old is abducted at gunpoint by 3 men at the Quiktrip in Raytown on Highway 350.

MSHP says victim, Xaivon Mckinzey, was abducted in a gray Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback.

They were last seen traveling East.

pic.twitter.com/oAwXuudS9Q — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 4, 2020

