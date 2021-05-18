AMBER Alert issued for 10-month-old boy taken from Liberty apartment complex

LIBERTY, Mo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued Tuesday night out of Liberty for a 10-month-old taken from an apartment complex.

Liberty police say at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Liberty Heights Apartments on North Withers to investigate the reported kidnapping.

Ten-month-old Car’mani Colston-Miller was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and red sweatpants, as pictured above. He was short black curly hair.

Police say the little boy was reportedly taken from the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The suspects have been identified as Car’mani’s mother, Ashley Haygood; a black man reportedly known as Twanty who has long dreadlocks; and an unknown Hispanic man.

Additional information – black male suspect reportedly known as Twanty, pictured here.



Suspect vehicle may be a Chevy Silverado or GMC pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/ZfdL66Wh52 — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 19, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mother and two men took the 10-month-old from his father. The two men were reportedly armed with a pistol and a knife, Liberty police said. The father is reported to have minor injuries.

They were last seen driving a white GMC or Chevy 4-door truck with black after-market wheels; the license plate is unknown at this time.

The Kansas City Police Department and the FBI have been asked to assist. Hear more from Liberty police in the video player below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Liberty police at 816-439-4701.