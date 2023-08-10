ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening for a reported child abduction out of Spanish Lake.

The abduction took place just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 11200 block of Marbella Drive.

According to the state patrol, 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was taken from her home by two men dressed in all black clothing and black ski masks. The men drove away from the home in a gray Hyundai Elantra with temporary Missouri tags beginning with “06E.”

Abernathy is described as a Black girl, approximately three-feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and pink leggings with white polka dots. Her hair is in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.