Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Kansas girl believed to be in imminent danger

An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 for 6-year-old Nina Senkbeil who is believed to be with her father 32-year-old Jacob Senkbeil.

CHANUTE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl that was last seen at Sante Fe Park in Chanute, Kansas, that’s about two hours south of Topeka.

The Chanute Police Department reported at around 10:30 a.m. 6-year-old Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father, 32-year-old Jacob Senkbeil from Sante Fe Park. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 p.m. Jacob Senkbeil and Nina were seen in Fall River, Kansas where the father made comments to a witness that made law enforcement believe the girl was in imminent danger.

The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas license plate 852FGX.

Jacob Senkbeil is described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

Call 911 immediately if you see Nina or the suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.