CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted Tuesday morning.

MSHP says the suspect Nicole Greenlee Chelsea (27) is believed to be armed and threatened to harm the child, Greenlee Brexlee. Chelsea was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Malibu license plates LE5F5G and is believed to be traveling Southbound from Webb City from Highway 249.

