Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old taken from St. Louis area, stuffed in trash bag

HILLSDALE, MO – Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 6-month-old boy taken from Hillsdale, Missouri.

Police say they are looking for Jerrell Hill. The little boy was last seen when Andrew T. Eaton Hill allegedly took him from a home in Hillsdale, in the St. Louis area, and put him in a trash bag.

Officials believe they could be headed to a home in St. Louis County, but the Amber Alert has been issued statewide.

Police describe the 38-year-old suspect as 6-foot tall, weighing 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He could traveling be in a black 2012 Toyota Camry with the Missouri license plate DL6C3Z.

Anyone who sees the man, child or vehicle is asked to call 911 or Hillsdale police at 314-381-0527.