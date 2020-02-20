Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler family last saw 2 months ago

Evelyn Boswell (Courtesy: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials in Tennessee have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who hasn’t been seen by family members in nearly two months.

Fifteen-month-old Evelyn Boswell hasn’t been seen since late December, but a sheriff’s department spokesman in Sullivan County said she was reported missing only this Tuesday.

Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation; however, officials have not said to what extent or how.

Details of the case, including why it took so long to report her disappearance, are still under investigation.

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding the little girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.