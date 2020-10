LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An AMBER Alert has been issued after 2 teenage boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home and two young girls are missing, Aven and Nora Jackson.

U.S. AMBER Alert made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.

KANSAS: Amber Alert for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, after 2 boys were found dead in Leavenworth. Suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB. Call 911 if seen. (Source: KBI) pic.twitter.com/2URgqROuaA — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

According to the AMBER Alert the suspect is the father, Donny Jackson.



Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB